Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Klingensmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Klingensmith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Klingensmith Obituary
Jeanne Klingensmith

In loving memory of dearly departed Jeanne Klingensmith. Let us remember her finest hour but solemnly reflect on her demise. She met the love of her life at a skating rink when as the first girl Bob asked to skate she said she only dated officers. When the war separated their persons, it truly united their love. In 1945 after the war, the two became one and started a family. The survivors are Michael Klingensmith and his wife Carol, grandchilden Trina and Michelle, great grandchildren Luke, Shane, Tommy and Devon, daughter Nancy and husband David Lowe and last, but not least, caregiver Linda and her husband Richard Maden. Mom rest in peace in the Lord's presence. You were the little engine that could.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -