|
|
Jeanne Klingensmith
In loving memory of dearly departed Jeanne Klingensmith. Let us remember her finest hour but solemnly reflect on her demise. She met the love of her life at a skating rink when as the first girl Bob asked to skate she said she only dated officers. When the war separated their persons, it truly united their love. In 1945 after the war, the two became one and started a family. The survivors are Michael Klingensmith and his wife Carol, grandchilden Trina and Michelle, great grandchildren Luke, Shane, Tommy and Devon, daughter Nancy and husband David Lowe and last, but not least, caregiver Linda and her husband Richard Maden. Mom rest in peace in the Lord's presence. You were the little engine that could.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020