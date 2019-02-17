Jeanne Marie Spadoni Dondanville



Jeanne Marie Spadoni Dondanville of Bellevue, WA, passed away on February 7th, 2019 at the age of 81.



On August 9th, 1937 in Seattle, WA, Jeanne was born the eldest of 10 to Henry and Dorothy Spadoni. Jeanne grew up in West Seattle where she attended Holy Rosary Catholic School. After graduating in 1955, Jeanne became a secretary at Erlich Harrison, a hardwood lumber company. While there she met the love of her life and husband of 59 years, Raymond Dondanville. The moment Ray met Jeanne he knew that she was the one. They married five years later in 1960 and had seven children.



Jeanne was a loving homemaker whose family was her primary focus in life. She was very involved in all of her children's activities, even serving as president of the PTA at Lake Hills Elementary for several years. For her outstanding contributions she earned the prestigious Golden Acorn Award. Jeanne was an active participant in her church, volunteering to teach CCD to her kids and their friends at St. Louise Parish. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother to her sons for many years.



Jeanne loved babies. When her youngest child was in kindergarten, she began working at nearby Bibs To Books Daycare in the Infant Center. Her exceptional skills in childcare soon became apparent to all. Eventually Jeanne soon became the center's director, a position she would hold for 22 years. The infant center always had a long waiting list, as word got out to the parents that she treated the babies there as if they were her own.



An avid reader who also loved to cook, garden and sew, Jeanne produced hand-sewn gifts for all of her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her cooking was enjoyed by her family and friends on holidays, birthdays, and many other occasions. Ever the loving grandmother, Jeanne was happiest making Italian food, knowing that everyone was well-fed and there was always plenty to eat. The last to sit at the dinner table, Jeanne never hesitated to put the needs of others before her own. Sundays were her favorite time to get people together at her home to watch the Seahawks and enjoy a meal.



Jeanne was preceded in death by her daughter Deirdre Anne and son Michael; siblings Jim, Dick, Dotty, and Colleen; survived by her children Patrick, Maureen (Mark), Kathleen (Gregg), Brian (Kitty), and Kevin (Tirzah); grandchildren Jack, Sam, Jacob, Belle, Joe, Nick, Matt, Miriam, and Eleanor; siblings Donald, Marianne, Irene, Betty, and Steven; and her loving husband Raymond.



A Funeral Mass will be held at St Louise Parish in Bellevue, WA on Saturday, February 23rd, at 11:00 AM.



Friends are invited to view photos, get directions and share memories at www.flintofts.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home,



