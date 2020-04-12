Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
1801 12TH AVE
SEATTLE, WA 98122
(206) 529-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Stevenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Stevenson Obituary
Jeanne Stevenson

Age 101. Born in 1918 in Yakima WA. Passed away March 24, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland WA after brief hospital stay. Jeanne graduated from Toppenish High School and the University of Washington. She and Herb Stevenson were married for 74 years, spending the largest portion of their marriage in the home they built in Medina WA and their last years at Emerald Heights senior community in Redmond WA. Herb, a Pan Am pilot, died in 2016 from a fall. Herb, a life long Republican, and Jeanne, a life long Democrat, nonetheless, had a strong and happy marriage. Jeanne was the last surviving member of a family of 5 siblings. She is survived by her children, Doug Stevenson and his wife Marcia, Sigrid Quinn and her husband Alan, and Nancy Stevenson; by her grandchildren Ryan Quinn, Graham and Greg Stevenson and Jaime Oberlander; by her great grandchildren Ruby Quinn and Cooper, Lucy and Oliver Stevenson; and by two nieces and three nephews. Jeanne was a quintessential homemaker and cook, who made long lasting friendships that spanned generations of neighborhood and Pan Am families. She was an avid reader and was always up on the latest local, national and international news. She kept up with old family friends and newer friends at her last home, Emerald Heights. She remained sharp as a tack to the very end. Jeanne was born and died in the midst of pandemics.

A more detailed obituary is available on line at

www.funerals.coop.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -