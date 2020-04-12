|
Jeanne Stevenson
Age 101. Born in 1918 in Yakima WA. Passed away March 24, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland WA after brief hospital stay. Jeanne graduated from Toppenish High School and the University of Washington. She and Herb Stevenson were married for 74 years, spending the largest portion of their marriage in the home they built in Medina WA and their last years at Emerald Heights senior community in Redmond WA. Herb, a Pan Am pilot, died in 2016 from a fall. Herb, a life long Republican, and Jeanne, a life long Democrat, nonetheless, had a strong and happy marriage. Jeanne was the last surviving member of a family of 5 siblings. She is survived by her children, Doug Stevenson and his wife Marcia, Sigrid Quinn and her husband Alan, and Nancy Stevenson; by her grandchildren Ryan Quinn, Graham and Greg Stevenson and Jaime Oberlander; by her great grandchildren Ruby Quinn and Cooper, Lucy and Oliver Stevenson; and by two nieces and three nephews. Jeanne was a quintessential homemaker and cook, who made long lasting friendships that spanned generations of neighborhood and Pan Am families. She was an avid reader and was always up on the latest local, national and international news. She kept up with old family friends and newer friends at her last home, Emerald Heights. She remained sharp as a tack to the very end. Jeanne was born and died in the midst of pandemics.
A more detailed obituary is available on line at
www.funerals.coop.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020