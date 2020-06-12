Jeannette Doreen Lightfoot
1955 - 2020
Born November 26, 1955 in Seattle, Washington, died May 23, 2020, in Greenbank, Washington.
She attended Rainier Beach High School, graduating in 1973. Daughter of Thomas and Dorothy Couvion.

Survived by her husband of 46 years, Kevin Lightfoot; daughters; Michelle and Alison Lightfoot; brother, Steve Couvion, and Sisters; Denise, Linda and Diane. Remembrances may be made to: NW Kidney Center.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
