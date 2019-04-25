|
|
Jeannette Parent, SP
(Sister Blasius)
Sister Jeannette Parent, age 96, a Sister of Providence for 71 years, died April 22, 2019, at St. Joseph Residence, Seattle, WA.
Vigil Service: Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 6:30 PM, and Funeral Mass: Monday, April 29, 2019, at
11:00 AM, both at St. Joseph Residence, 4800 37th Avenue SW,
Seattle, WA. Burial: Wednesday,
May 1, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Spokane, WA. Bonney Watson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sr. Jeannette is preceded in death by her parents, six sisters including her twin Sister Annette, and four brothers. She is survived by her nephews, nieces and her sisters in community.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Providence Retirement Fund, 1801 Lind Avenue SW, #9016, Renton, WA 98057-9016. To view Sr. Jeannette's obituary with her picture and to sign her memory book, please visit the website for Bonney-Watson Funeral Home at www.bonneywatson.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019