Jeannette W. Postnikoff
Born on January 28, 1924 in San Francisco to Walter and Lydia Roobashevsky three months after emigrating from Russia. Jeannette spent her early life living first in San Francisco and then in Hollywood, CA. In the late 1930s, her family moved to Seattle where she met the love of her life, Alex Postnikoff, to whom she remained married for over 60 years until his death in 2001. As young adults, they enjoyed Russian dances at the Russian Club, services at St. Spiridon's Russian Orthodox Church, and parties with lots of friends.
During WWII, Jeannette proudly worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" at The Boeing Company. Jeannette and Alex raised their two daughters, Maria and Virginia, and started Post Luggage Mfg., in West Seattle. Jeannette and Alex were that unique type of couple who could work all day together making Post Luggage Mfg. Co. Inc., a successful business focused on designing and building specialty cases until their retirement in 1989. Jeannette ran the front office and efficiently managed all facets that her expertise entailed. When not working, Alex loved to mix drinks for friends behind his bar, and Jeannette loved creating delicious meals as they entertained many friends and family at their weekend "Dacha" (home) at their prized beach-front property on Hood Canal. That's where she also proudly grew over 50 varieties of heirloom roses and was selected to grow test roses by the Rose Society, another challenge she undertook and relished.
In 1994, Jeannette and Alex moved to Kenmore to be closer to their daughters, where Jeannette lived until her death. Jeannette always looked impeccable, was fiercely independent for her generation, read books voraciously, and hosted fabulous parties with delicious hors d'oeuvre and multi-ethnic courses and concluding with a variety of special desserts. She loved her extended family, and found a way to find humor every day.
Jeannette is survived by her daughters Maria Downing, Virginia Gies; grandchildren Mark Jones and Kitti (Sean) Cramer; great-grandchildren Christy Lee, Alekzandra, Cody and Kaitlin; five great-great grandchildren, and her brother, Boris Stanley and family. She was predeceased by her husband, and her eldest grandson, Greg Downing.
A private service was held at Acacia Memorial Park on June 10, 2020. Jeannette will be missed by all she touched. Remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice. A special thank you to her caregivers.
www.Dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.