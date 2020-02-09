Home

Jeannine Ann Morgan


1936 - 2020
Jeannine Ann Morgan, born September 13, 1936 passed away on January 29th, at age 83. Jeannine was born and raised in Kankakee, IL, and came to Seattle via her first career as a United Airlines "stewardess". After that, she was a dedicated mom and homemaker, focusing on raising her 3 children. She later started a new career in the travel business, owning her own agency. For those that spent time with her, you know she was full of energy, fun and always very active.

Jeannine is survived by her three children, Karin (Mike), Brian (Eric), and Craig Anderson; 3 step children, Christy Miller (Ben), Jay Morgan (Kim) and Nancy O'Brien (Kevin); 6 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Daniel W. Morgan.

Jeannine was an avid golfer and long-time member of Seattle Golf Club, serving as the ladies' captain in 1987-1988. She enjoyed her golf communities in both Seattle and La Quinta, CA where she spent many snowbird winters. Most of all, her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Joseph Church or St. Vincent de Paul in Seattle. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please sign Jeannine's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020
