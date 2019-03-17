Home

January 12, 1927 - September 25, 2018

Jeannine grew up in a military family, and her early years were spent moving between Seattle, Skagway, Ketchikan, and Fort Monmouth, NJ. She graduated from West Seattle HS in 1944, and went on to receive a B.A. in Music and Education from the University of Washington. While at the UW, Jeannine was a member of Delta Zeta sorority, and met her future husband of 67 years, Russel Nelson. They lived on Vashon Island for over 60 years. Jeannine was an elementary school teacher, homemaker, expert seamstress, cook, and gardener.

She is survived by her three children, Chris Nelson of Vashon, Mike Nelson (Rose Silloway) of Tacoma, Suzanne Miller (Mike) of Seattle, & grandchild Devin Miller.

Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019
