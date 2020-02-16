|
Jefferson Foote
Jeff Foote knew from the age of eight that he wanted to be a scientist. And indeed he was. But he also played steel drums, studied ballet, coached a winning youth soccer team, and was writing a novel at the time of his death on January 17, 2020 of pancreatic cancer, at age 64. His passing is a great loss to his son, Ulysses Foote-McNabb of Seattle, sister Kathleen Foote of San Francisco, and the many friends, colleagues and family members with whom he shared his broad talents, wry humor, and unsinkable curiosity.
Dr. Foote was born in Chicago on May 12, 1955, and grew up in Tarrytown NY, where a high school biology teacher named Rose Nelson inspired him, as she had many others, to study biochemistry. He graduated from Harvard University, where he developed a knack for laboratory experimentation working under Nobelist William Lipscomb. He earned his Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, where he also met biologist Susan L. McNabb, whom he married in 1988. The marriage ended in 2010.
Dr. Foote's research with UC Berkeley biochemistry professor Howard Schachman led him to positions at the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K. There, he worked with Dr. Cesar Milstein, Nobel laureate in physiology or medicine; and Dr. Greg Winter (who later won the same honor). With Winter, he was a member of the research team that developed the first humanized antibody, a proof-of-principle study that opened an important door leading to development of some of the most promising biologics now coming on line.
During twelve years at Fred Hutch, Dr. Foote helped found the Hutch's Structural Biology Program to study the relationship between a molecule's structure and its function. As an associate member of Fred Hutch's Human Biology Division and affiliate in UW's Department of Immunology, he continued researching antibody interactions and humanized antibodies, exploring the potential of antibodies to help extend drug half-life within the brain, developing a molecular "dowsing" technique to point researchers to areas of functional interest on proteins that are crucial to drug development, and, with the late Dr. Meg Holmes, using X-ray crystallography to determine antibody structure to optimize antibody conformation.
After leaving Fred Hutch, Dr. Foote started a Seattle biotech company, Arrowsmith Technologies, which aims to use antibodies to reduce side effects from chemotherapies. His first-hand knowledge of structural immunology developments in the UK and Europe during the 1980's and '90's also led to consulting work in connection with patent rights litigation. And he edited and published two manuscripts, one on Shakespeare by Robert Brazil and the other a sociological approach to economic development by his father, Nelson Foote, while also writing his own manuscript, a visionary, often satiric thriller featuring fiercely smart female protagonists who champion the downtrodden. HIs final hours included an animated discussion of Revolutionary War generals, a last listen to Trinidadian calypso, and fond farewells to those closest to him.
A memorial gathering will take place on March 15 at the Washington Park Arboretum. For details contact k[email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020