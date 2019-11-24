|
Jeffrey A. Billett
Jeff was born on 5/20/50 in Seattle and died on 11/16/19 after a two-year struggle with lung cancer.
He was retired after working 34 years at Shucker's restaurant in downtown Seattle.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Gerri, daughter Milena and siblings Kurt (Julie), Lynn (Dave), Mark (Rachel), Kerry (Rit), Todd & his best friend Chris.
Jeff enjoyed the racetrack, long walks, mystery novels and watching a sunset from his favorite chair in West Seattle.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Sherry Hu at the Polyclinic for all her care.
The memorial will be a private event.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019