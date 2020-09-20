1/1
Jeffrey Christopher Brittan Sr.
Jeffrey Christopher BRITTAN, Sr.

Jeffrey Christopher Brittan was born on January 20, 1948, the first son of Al & Billy Brittan, older brother to Marc born 2 years later. The north end of Seattle was always Jeff's home, except when he served in the Navy on the Coral Sea Aircraft Carrier during the Vietnam Nam War earning 2 Bronze Stars.

Upon returning to the area after the Navy, Jeff entered the business started by his Dad of being a manufacturer's representative in the food service industry, which he continued to do until his passing -

50 years of sales, traveling the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Equipment for cooling, freezing, transporting, & disposal of food in hospitals, schools, military bases & restaurants was his life.

Forty-five years ago, Marva Jeanne Williams married Jeff, the man of her dreams. Jeff was an excellent Dad to four children - Jeff Jr, Richelle, Chris, & Jessica. Grandpa to Colton & Kira; Nicole & Kyler; Alicia, James, Jillian & Jenna. Great Grandpa to Penelope & Emery.

The Seahawks were a passion of Jeff's after his dad Al Brittan was one of 150 people to name the team in 1975, an honor Jeff shared with Russell Wilson during a zoom meeting hosted by Alaska Airlines and the Russell Wilson Passing Academy. Jeff was also active in Special Olympics cycling, softball and bowling with his son Chris.

Throughout the years, Yachats, OR became a favorite place to visit, often staying in the home of Jeff's friends in the business, Dan & Stephanie Curtis.

Jeff enjoyed several days of kite flying, building sand castles (watching Jenna stomp on them), walking in the Redwoods & playing on the beach with his youngest grandchildren, always with a camera in hand, taking pictures of what he loved best - family, friends and the beauty around us.

After watching the RNC, with no pain & no good byes, Jeff passed away in Yachats on August 28th just hours after sunset.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
