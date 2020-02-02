|
Jeffrey D. Jassen
'Jef Jaisun'
Renaissance man, Blues man and Seattle Trivia book's "world's most obscure rock star", Jef lived a full and dynamic life. A 1964 graduate of Franklin HS, he worked there as a DJ at the original K-ZAM, where he discovered a lifelong love of rhythm and blues. In 1966 he headed to Berkeley, where in addition to playing music he was a writer and music reviewer for the Berkeley Barb, an underground newspaper. His bands, Zodiac and The Phoenix, played dozens of shows around the Bay area. As a solo artist, he opened for such groups as the Grateful Dead, Moby Grape and others, often sitting in as a guest musician. His iconic tune "Friendly Neighborhood Narco Agent" became a hit on the Dr. Demento show in the 1970's
Upon his return to Seattle he resumed DJ work at station KRAB. His interest in journalism and his love of music took him to the Bellevue Journal American as their music reviewer and staff writer. This ultimately led to a 40+-year career as a performance art photographer, traveling yearly to numerous music festivals across the country.
For 12 years, before Totem Lake had a stoplight, he operated an organic farm, the "Big Zucchini Chicken Ranch", while continuing to play music and photograph musicians. In 1980 he ran for Governor of Washington in protest of Dixie Lee Ray's nuclear policies and remained an outspoken environmental and community activist all of his life. Never afraid to put his opinions in newsprint, his acerbic wit skewered many national and local politicians and their policies. As a sports journalist he interviewed such baseball notables as Hank Aaron, Cal Ripkin, Ken Griffey Jr., John Olerud and numerous others.
Learning electrical work by
wiring a musician friend's 4-story home in Madrona, he embarked on yet another 40+-year career as an electrician. He brought the same meticulousness and detail to that career as he did to his others.
He recorded his album "Brand New Rose" in Seattle in 1978 and in the early-to-mid 80's toured Europe, where he recorded two more albums, sharing the stage with such artists as BB King, Luther Allison, Alex Campbell and Calvin Owens.
Jef loved New Orleans as his second home. His photos have been showcased in New Orleans at the Jazz and Heritage Festival, the Hanson Gallery and Eddie Bo's Night Club; locally at the Highway 99 Blues Club in Seattle and the B2 Gallery in Tacoma. They have been published in several Blues magazines both local and national. In 2007 he received the prestigious "Keeping the Blues Alive" award from the National Blues Foundation in Memphis.
When Katrina devastated his beloved New Orleans, he shipped his tools down and spent weeks as a volunteer with Habitat and helped rebuild the homes of musician friends Irma Thomas and Spencer Bohren. He was tireless in his fundraising for the New Orleans Musician's Clinic. You would see him merchandising t-shirts and memorabilia at Jazz Alley and The Triple Door when New Orleans musicians came to perform. He collected and shipped donations of musical instruments for the Tipitina's Foundation. He also volunteered his electrical and/or photographic expertise at a variety of Seattle charities and fundraisers over the years. When he did some electrical work for a member of the Firesign Theater, he was told "You were the electrician we were waiting for!"
Jef passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of longtime friends and family. He is survived by 6 siblings, 5 sons, 8 grandchildren and 16 nieces and nephews. Jef was a unique, colorful and charismatic presence. He will be missed and remembered by multitudes of friends and fans who have been touched by his energy, vitality and creativity, his clever, witty and irreverent sense of humor and his loving, generous heart.
Donations can be made in Jef's memory to the Whisker City Cat Shelter in Shoreline WA, Jewish Family Services Foodbank in Seattle or the. New Orleans Musicians Clinic in New Orleans.
