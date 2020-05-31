Jeffrey Robert Cardinel
Age 50, Jeffrey died suddenly at his home in Seattle, Washington, on May 10, 2020. Born in Anaheim, CA, on July 23, 1969, Jeff moved with his family to Sandpoint, ID, where he graduated from high school and later attended the Univ. of Idaho in Moscow, ID.
He is survived by parents Robert and Carol Cardinel of Hayden, ID; younger brother Doug and sister-in-law Carla Cardinel; two nephews and a niece all of Hayden. He will be deeply missed by his Passey and Mackie in-law families of Seattle, Edmonds, and Bellingham and his extended family at the Sheraton Grand Seattle where he worked for 22 years.
Known for his big heart, great sense of humor, and respect for everyone he encountered, Jeff will be cherished in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Museum of Flight in Seattle at a later time when we are able to gather together.
Contributions to Queen Anne Helpline, a charity that Jeff supported during the 15 years that he lived in the Queen Anne neighborhood would be appreciated: queenannehelpline.org or (206) 282-1540.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.