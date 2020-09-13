1/
Jeffrey S. Wandler
Jeffrey S. Wandler

Born to Henry and Mary Wandler on 12/9/1959 and grew up in Lake Forest Park. He passed on 7/15/2020. Jeff lived in Bothell and raised his son at his Riverside Drive house, where they owned many happy dogs. Jeff enjoyed scuba diving as a young adult, and went on to work for Pacific Topsoils for many years, eventually becoming "Truck Boss". He enjoyed wonderful camping trips with his son and dogs, and exciting road trips to Vegas and Arizona to see his parents. Jeff is survived by his son, Jeffrey Scott James Wandler (Heather), sister Denise Hoefer (Gary), brother Mike Wandler (Lisa), sister-in-law Tracey Wandler, and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ronald and Max. He will be dearly missed. Funeral TBD, contact Jeffwandlerfuneral@gmail.com for information.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
