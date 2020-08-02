Jeffrey Stephen Graves



August 13, 1968 ~ July 4, 2020



Jeffrey Stephen Graves, 51, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1968 in Renton, WA where he lived his entire life.



Jeff's passion for motorsports led him to start his own business in 2004, Graves Motorsports, where he specialized in custom seat covers. He loved quad riding and spent many weekends in the Oregon Sand Dunes with his family and friends. Jeff had a quick wit, could fix anything and was fun to be around. His kind and generous spirit was evident to those who knew him.



Jeff is survived by his sons, Nicholas and Shane Graves of Renton, WA; mother, Sharon Littlefield of Auburn, WA; father and step-mother, Stan and Kathy Graves of Anacortes, WA; and sister, Julie Graves-Poe of Auburn, WA.



Father, son, brother and a friend



to many....Jeff will be sadly missed but forever in our hearts.



