Jeffrey Zadra Nolan
On September 16, 2019, Jeffrey Zadra Nolan died unexpectedly at the age of 55. Jeff, a Seattle native, is survived by his daughter Zadra Anna Nolan and her mother Sara Downing Nolan, his step-mom, six siblings, in-laws, 5 nieces and a nephew, as well as a large extended family and wide circle of friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline Rose Zadra, and father, Daniel James Nolan, Jr. "There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. That will be the beginning." (Louis L'Amour)
Memorial services will be held
Saturday, November 9th: 9:30 AM
Rosary followed at 10:00 AM with a Memorial Mass and reception, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 205 2nd Ave N, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019