Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
205 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
205 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA
Jeffrey Zadra Nolan Obituary
Jeffrey Zadra Nolan

On September 16, 2019, Jeffrey Zadra Nolan died unexpectedly at the age of 55. Jeff, a Seattle native, is survived by his daughter Zadra Anna Nolan and her mother Sara Downing Nolan, his step-mom, six siblings, in-laws, 5 nieces and a nephew, as well as a large extended family and wide circle of friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline Rose Zadra, and father, Daniel James Nolan, Jr. "There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. That will be the beginning." (Louis L'Amour)

Memorial services will be held

Saturday, November 9th: 9:30 AM

Rosary followed at 10:00 AM with a Memorial Mass and reception, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 205 2nd Ave N, Seattle.

Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019
