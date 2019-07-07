Jennie Lataine (Prior) Garrick



Jennie died peacefully June 18, 2019. A Seattle area resident for over 60 years, she was born in Henderson, Texas August 20, 1932. She married Tom Garrick, an Air Force navigator in 1953 and moved to his home state, but was always first a Texan. They settled in upper Rainier Beach, 4 blocks from his family home and raised their family there.



Entrepreneurial, she made and sold pralines to the Bon Marche, owned a secondhand store and converted apartments into motel rooms for the World's Fair in 1962. By far her most successful project was Tall Fashions Northwest, which she started and successfully owned for many years.



Many thanks to those that helped her rehab and recovery efforts: Kline Galland, Merrill Gardens in Renton and Nicola!



Predeceased by her husband Tom, son Tracy and her siblings. Survived by Teresa Garrick, Tom (Jane) and Tina Albro (Tom), 4 grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins here and in TX, CA and AK.



Private family burial was held.



Memorial Mass 1:00 pm Thursday July 11, St. Paul's Parish, 1001 57th Ave S, Seattle. Reception following at 3:00pm at



Merrill Gardens in Renton.



In lieu of flowers please contribute to Father Vogel Circle at St. Paul's Parish, Union Gospel Mission, or . Sign Jennie's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019