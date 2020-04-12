|
|
Jennifer Ann Cochrane
May 21, 1954 ~ March 22, 2020
Jennifer Ann Cochrane, 65, of Seattle, Washington, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from complications from lymphodema She was born on May 21, 1954 in Denver, Colorado. Jennifer grew up in Denver and Seattle.
Jennifer is survived by her siblings, Jeffrey Cochrane and Steve Cochrane; three nieces, Kimberly, Jessica, Anna, and 3 great nephews, Noah, Liam, Jace, and her best friend, Richard Cady. She was predeceased by her parents, Ann Lymon Cochrane and Wallace Harlon Cochrane.
Jennifer was very caring and knowledgeable. She obtained her BS degree in Nutrition at Seattle Pacific University. Jennifer worked at Swedish Medical Center for twenty years as the Environmental Services Manager. She took many additional classes to keep up with the latest medical advances and later decided to get her Master Gardener Certification.
Jennifer was very active and loved hiking, cross country skiing, sailing, gardening, and animals. "She wouldn't even hurt a spider". She learned bee keeping and at one point had over 150 hives. After jarring and labeling the honey, Thriftway and other locations sold it.
Most recently Jennifer was a Patient Advocate at her Care Center to help others meet their needs, make sure they were well cared for, and helped with visitors.
A memorial service and celebration of Jennifer's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seattle Aquarium.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020