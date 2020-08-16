Jennifer Ann Crowder



May 25, 1961 ~ July 26, 2020



Jennifer Crowder passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's and Cystic Fibrosis. Her husband Kevin Sulonen was at her side. The family would like to thank the staff at Kaiser Permanente, Swedish and UW Medicine who provided Jennifer with advanced specialty care.



She lived fully while fighting both diseases for many years. She leaves behind husband Kevin Sulonen, sister Steffanie Kennedy and her husband Ken, brother Doug Crowder and his wife Joa, and brother Paul Crowder. She also leaves behind dearly loved nieces Chelsea Lay, Ella Crowder, Maya Crowder, and nephew Chase Woodrum, as well as a grand niece and nephew. She leaves behind one beloved aunt, Nadine Sommerfield, and is very much missed by her "furry loves," dogs Samantha and Chloe. Jennifer's parents Paul and Jane Crowder predeceased her.



She deeply loved her family and was grateful for the values her parents instilled in her and her siblings. Her parents provided Jennifer and her siblings an amazing childhood filled with music, art, education, outdoor adventures, and travel. Kevin loved her deeply and fully honored their marriage vows of "in sickness and in health" by caring for her full time for the last year.



Jennifer was born in Ithaca New York where her father Paul was earning a master's degree at Cornell University. The young family moved to Seattle, eventually settling in Bellevue. Jennifer graduated from Newport High School, Scripps College in Claremont, California, and earned her master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Kevin and Jennifer lived in Fayetteville, North Caroline while Kevin served in the 82nd Airborne. After Kevin's military service, they returned to Seattle and became long term residents of Crown Hill.



Jennifer was smart, talented and very independent. She loved being outdoors and was most talented at making bouquets from her beautiful garden. She played the French horn with several groups including Thalia Youth Symphonies, Orchestra Seattle, and Seattle's Gilbert and Sullivan company for 25 years. She loved music and was a mentor to others. She regularly attended the Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony, Olympic Music Festival and was a member of the Seattle Art Museum. She traveled extensively, beginning in Bath, England while she was in college, and later went on to visit China, Cambodia, Turkey, Spain and Italy. She and her family loved to spend time on the Washington coast, especially at Kalaloch. She loved art, literature, poetry and she was an accomplished, published writer.



Besides her family, she leaves behind many friends from her years working at Safeco, fellow horn players, and members of her Book Club. Jennifer will be dearly missed by all.



A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Donations in Jennifer's name can be made to any of Seattle's many art or music organizations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store