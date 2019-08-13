Home

Sunset Hills Memorial Park
1215 145th Place SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 746-1400
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Hills Memorial Park
1215 145th Place
Bellevue, WA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memorial Park
1215 145th Place
Bellevue, WA
View Map
Jennifer Lee Staggs

Jennifer Lee Staggs Obituary
Jennifer Lee Staggs

Beloved friend, partner, sister, jet-setter and eternal life of the party, Jennifer Staggs passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on August 8, 2019. Jen, who lived in Seattle, had many friends all over the world having previously lived in Beverly Hills, NYC, San Francisco and Maui and traveled extensively for work and leisure. She was known to all for her infectious laughter, unbridled joy for life, and keen sense of irony. An established entrepreneur with a sharp intellect and uncanny instincts, she connected people and created opportunities wherever she went. Always accompanied by her beloved schipperke, Buddy, Jen was a heartful soul who cared more about others than herself. Jen found inspiration by pondering the moon and challenging others to rise above and be their best selves. Passionate about the environment, women's rights and all manner of animals in distress, Jen served on several non-profit boards and was selfless in all things.

Jen was a graduate of Interlake High School and Washington State University. She had a masters in life and a thirst for travel. In addition to Buddy, she is survived by family and friends too numerous to mention here.

There will be a public viewing on Friday, August 16 beginning at

10:00 AM at Sunset Hills Memorial Park, 1215 145th Place, Bellevue, WA followed by a funeral service at noon at the same location. A reception will be held nearby immediately following the services for any who care to attend and share a

remembrance of Jen. Sign

her Guest Book: www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
