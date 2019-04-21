Resources More Obituaries for Jennifer Moss Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jennifer Lynn Moss

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jennifer Lynn Moss



5 Jan 1983 - 8 Apr 2019



On the 8th of April 2019, while on a trip to New York with her son, Jennifer unexpectedly passed away from complications of a recent surgery.



Jennifer is survived by her son Caleb, mother Karen Cingoranelli, brother Brandon Moss, twin sister Heather Moss, sister CandiceMarie Gadway, grandfather Melvin Moss and father Alan Moss.



Jennifer Moss can be measured in many ways, but no more telling than her unwavering devotion and commitment to her son Caleb. She structured her life so that it revolved entirely around him and included him in everything she did from the first moments of his birth.



Having been born a twin she shared that special bond twins seem to have with her sister Heather. However not all sisters are related by birth. In the sixth grade she met her sister Candice and they developed a BFF relationship that endures still.



At her passing Jennifer worked in Quality Control for Boeing. It was a job she truly loved. Her life however was not limited to work. She was never at rest and enjoyed creating things and always had a project underway or in planning. She liked challenging herself, but no one saw it coming when she announced she wanted to play Women's Professional Football. She tried out for and made the team with the Seattle Majestics, where she became their center. In so doing, she became a part of a sisterhood, peopled by like minded women who thrived on challenging themselves and not being satisfied with established norms.



So we say goodbye to Jennifer, as she has accepted the hand of God. Hopefully those who are left behind, still blessed with the gift of life, can learn from the example that was Jennifer. She was a beautiful soul, filled with love and acceptance of those around her. Driven by empathy for those who suffered and imbued with a rare type of courage that we use to describe heroes. Without question she was a hero to her son Caleb and left us all richer for having known her.



Rest in Peace Jennifer



In lieu of flowers Please make all donations to: https://www.gofundme.com/jmoss%20memorial/donate



Memorial will be held on: Saturday 27, 2019 between 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 19714 106th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98055 Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019