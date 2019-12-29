|
Jenny Scaman Filipowicz
Born 06/06/1970. Passed away 12/13/2019. Loved ones left behind Ron Miller, son Alex Filipowicz, daughter Amanda Scaman. Surviving parents, Al and Georgia Filipowicz, brother Joe Filipowicz (Aimee), nephew JC Filipowicz and niece Serenity Filipowicz, aunts and uncles and many cousins and friends. Contact Joe for any information at [email protected] Future celebration will be announced in the Spring or Summer 2020.
Jenny's grandpa George Rancich wrote in 1963: "The nights are spent in the same vein again. You talk about what you have seen and done. It's even all right if you doze off for awhile. Nobody cares, because this is really what it is all about. A time of peace and rest."
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019