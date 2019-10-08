Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Diepenbrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome J. Diepenbrock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome J. Diepenbrock Obituary
Jerome J. Diepenbrock

1953 ~ 2019

Jerome Johan Diepenbrock, an architect and artist who adventured across the globe and deep into the realm of spiritual belief, died September 18, 2019 in his beloved city of Seattle after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.

Jerome was born in San Francisco on August 25, 1953, a twin and the third of 13 children of Anthony B. Diepenbrock Jr. and Marjorie Gossage Schoorl.

He was married to Irene Gmez of Seattle from 1979 to 1996 and lived in Seattle since the late 1970s.

He is survived by their son, Adrian Martin Gmez-Diepenbrock of Seattle, and 10 brothers and sisters: Anthony (Donna); Marjorie Vondrak (Tim); Chloe (Robert); Teresa; Amy Bolton (Bob); Mary Gunion (Guy); Peter (Janet); William (Renee); Claire Johnson (Mark); and Bernadette. He is preceded in death by his sister Eloise Libby, brother William Michael and his parents.

Jerome loved the outdoors, spending his summers and winters as a young man in Tahoe, where he worked as a lifeguard. He was an avid skier. His travels took him to Peru, Costa Rica, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Denmark, Spain, Turkey, France, Scotland, Ireland, New Zealand, Egypt and the Galapagos Islands.

Jerome earned a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oregon in 1978 and his license to practice architecture in Washington in 1983. He worked for several Seattle firms before launching Diepenbrock Architecture in 1996.

A remembrance of his life will be

be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday,

Nov. 2 at Dakota Place Park,

4304 SW Dakota St., Seattle.

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.