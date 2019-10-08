|
Jerome J. Diepenbrock
1953 ~ 2019
Jerome Johan Diepenbrock, an architect and artist who adventured across the globe and deep into the realm of spiritual belief, died September 18, 2019 in his beloved city of Seattle after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.
Jerome was born in San Francisco on August 25, 1953, a twin and the third of 13 children of Anthony B. Diepenbrock Jr. and Marjorie Gossage Schoorl.
He was married to Irene Gmez of Seattle from 1979 to 1996 and lived in Seattle since the late 1970s.
He is survived by their son, Adrian Martin Gmez-Diepenbrock of Seattle, and 10 brothers and sisters: Anthony (Donna); Marjorie Vondrak (Tim); Chloe (Robert); Teresa; Amy Bolton (Bob); Mary Gunion (Guy); Peter (Janet); William (Renee); Claire Johnson (Mark); and Bernadette. He is preceded in death by his sister Eloise Libby, brother William Michael and his parents.
Jerome loved the outdoors, spending his summers and winters as a young man in Tahoe, where he worked as a lifeguard. He was an avid skier. His travels took him to Peru, Costa Rica, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Denmark, Spain, Turkey, France, Scotland, Ireland, New Zealand, Egypt and the Galapagos Islands.
Jerome earned a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oregon in 1978 and his license to practice architecture in Washington in 1983. He worked for several Seattle firms before launching Diepenbrock Architecture in 1996.
A remembrance of his life will be
be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday,
Nov. 2 at Dakota Place Park,
4304 SW Dakota St., Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019