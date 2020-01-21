Home

Jerome Jaffe passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 and is survived by his sister Gloria Archer, children, Stephen, Michael and Jolene, grandchildren Stacy, Michael, Breanna, Molly, and five adored great grandchildren. "Jerry" was born August 4, 1933 in Portland Oregon, moving to Seattle where he attended Garfield HS, and met the love of his life, Georgina. They were married for 56 yrs. He attended the UW and will be remembered for his gentle spirit and fun sense of humor.

He will be truly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
