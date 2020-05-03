|
Jerome 'Jerry' M. Tarlyn
Age 84, Jerry passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 of complications from Covid-19. He was born June 6, 1935 in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from the University of Florida and served in the US Air Force as a commissioned officer, reaching the rank of Captain, before completing a long career with the Boeing Co.
He is survived by his wife Claudia A. Tarlyn, his daughter Natalie M. Yasinski (Arthur), his son Nathan M. Tarlyn (Julie), his two beloved grandchildren Hannah and Dylan, and his son J. Aaron Tarlyn (Mimi), as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed. He may be gone, but will never be forgotten. Jerome was interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. More information can be found at Butterworth Funeral Home in Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020