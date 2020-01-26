|
|
Jerome (Jerry) R. Ernst, FAIA, FAICP
Jerry was called home by his Lord and Savior on January 10,
2020, after a two month illness complicated by multiple myeloma. He was born in Spartanburg So. Carolina (his father was in the military) to Roberta and Clair Ernst. After WW2 the family moved to Seattle where Clair was employed by The Boeing Co. for 40 years.
Jerry graduated from the University of Washington in 1965 with a Bachelor of Architecture and a Masters of Urban Planning in 1967. He became a registered Architect and Certified Planner. He was nominated by his peers to become a fellow in both disciplines. He received his AIA medal in Washington DC at the Jefferson memorial. Most of his professional career was spent at TRA where his tenure as Partner and Planning Director expanded to include professionals offering services in urban planning, urban design, landscape architecture and environmental analysis. Projects completed under his direction received nineteen awards for excellence from the American Institute of Architects, the American Society of Landscape Architects and the American Planning Association. For 14-years he participated with other US architects through the national AIA Regional/Urban Design Assistance Team program (R/UDAT) where he provided urban design guidance to communities across North America. He was a member of Rotary International/Seattle and DSA Downtown Seattle Association.
He is survived by his wife Christi, son Jeffrey (wife Marit) two grandsons Jason and Joshua, his brother Bruce (Pat) and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 28th at 1pm at West Side Presbyterian Church, 3601 California Ave. S.W. Seattle, WA. 98116; followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to West Side Presbyterian Church, noting Memorial/Building fund or UW School of Architecture, Scholarship Fund.
Share memories of Jerry and visit the full obituary page and online guestbook at:
www.EmmickFunerals.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020