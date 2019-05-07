Home

Jerome "Jerry" Richard, born March 13, 1931 in New York City, died on April 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Jerry, alumnus of University of Pennsylvania, San Francisco State University and the New School of Social Research, taught English at the University of Montana, Goddard College and Western Washington University. An author, journalist and editor, Jerry's books include KISS OF THE PRISON DANCER and THE ARCHITECT. Also, edited THE GOOD LIFE, a collection of essays. https://www.amazon.com/good-life-Mentor-book/dp/B0006W01CO

Survived by his wife of 58 years Carolyn Richard and his son David, he was preceded in death by his son Michael. His funeral was held on April 24. Remembrances in Jerry's name may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or ACLU.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 7 to May 8, 2019
