Jerome "Jerry" Spring
Jerome ("Jerry") George Spring died unexpectedly due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Renton, Washington at the age of 85.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joan Spring, his daughters, Vickie Spring, Susan Ludwig, Sandra Spring, Sarah Spring Everett and his son Stephen Spring, his sons-in-law Mick Roe and Joseph Everett and his daughter-in-law Sarah Price Spring. He is also survived by five grandchildren. Further, he is survived by his siblings Gene Spring, Terry Spring, Linn Spring and Janet Spring, and their spouses. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Ramona Spring.
Jerry was born on May 1, 1934 in Sioux City, Iowa and he graduated from Vancouver High School in 1952. He went on to serve in the Air Force during the Korean War, with a focus on aviation mechanics, which eventually led to a career at Alaska Airlines as an airline captain. It was at Alaska Airlines that he met his wife, Joan Freeman, after she began her career as a flight attendant. They were wed in 1976. He loved his job and especially flying to Alaska. It was the perfect job for him. He was always professional and safety came first.
Jerry eventually built the family home in Kent, Washington, a custom home wherein Jerry was intimately involved with every phase of construction. A natural mechanic, he could fix anything. Upon his retirement from Alaska Airlines, he essentially began a second career as an active advocate for the homeless, spearheading a multi-faith effort to both support and reduce homelessness in the Kent Valley. For well over two decades he worked tirelessly to establish a homeless shelter and to procure food supplies from local vendors so that every homeless person in the region could be served a hot breakfast and be sent out into the day with a sack lunch. In addition, he delivered food from vendors to The Storehouse Food Bank weekly, with the surplus going to ten plus other ministries.
His advocacy extended to international efforts, traveling twice to Guatemala with his home parish, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He spearheaded a program to construct homes and replace toxic open fire stoves within homes that were causing severe smoke inhalation. Over 350 new stoves exist in Guatemala because of his efforts. These stoves improved the overall health and welfare of families living in poverty. Jerry was deeply involved in the community of St. John's, at various times serving on the Welcoming Committee and with the Knights of Columbus, a community of men that he highly respected.
Jerry had a life-long love of the outdoors and of fishing, especially fly fishing. When he drove across a river, he'd always observe the color and condition of the water for fishing. In the mid-1970s, he christened his commercial fishing vessel Springtime and spent as much time as possible in this pursuit, with his father, father-in-law, his children, and many others.
Given this global pandemic, which took Jerry's life so suddenly and the lives of so many around the world, a memorial service has not yet been scheduled. The family plans to observe a Celebration of Life when public gatherings are once again allowed and all can come together in deep gratitude for having known and been shaped by this man, who was both loving and deeply loved. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Jerry Spring to the HOME Program (a year-round overnight shelter for adult men) through Catholic Community Services at:
The family would like to thank the extraordinary staff at Valley Medical Center for their dedication and care. Their fearless efforts to bring comfort during Jerry's final days is deeply appreciated.
