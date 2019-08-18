|
Jerrilyn Dawn French
Jerrilyn passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Evergreen Health Hospice at the age of 72, after battling cancer for 5 years. She was born October 22, 1946, to Elver Hardan and Merridey Dawn Free in Seattle, WA. She graduated from Edmonds High School in 1964 and attended Griffin Murphy Business School. Jerrilyn married Gerald French on August 14, 1965, and was to celebrate 54 years this year. She and her family lived in Edmonds for 35 years. More recently, the couple traveled in their fifth wheel trailer for 15 years, seeing much of the western U.S.,
including Alaska. They enjoyed being park hosts as well. She loved to travel and was an avid photographer and genealogist, tracing her family line back to the Mayflower.
She is survived by her husband, Gary, her sister, Marilyn Hardan, and her two children, Darrin French and Shannon Sheppard, along with their spouses and 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elver and Merridey, and her brother, Franklyn.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jerrilyn's name to Evergreen Health Hospice Foundation.
A memorial service is planned for August 23rd, at 3:00pm, at Alderwood Community Church in Lynnwood, Wa.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019