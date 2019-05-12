Resources More Obituaries for Jerry Costacos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerry Alexander Costacos

Highlighted by 61 years of marriage to his beloved wife Eva, Jerry lived a full life of 92 years ("92-and-a-half" if you asked him), passing on May 8, 2019. He was born in Longview, WA on August 28, 1926, the son of Greek immigrant parents Constantine and Marianthe Costacos. At age 4, the family moved back to Greece for six years, returning to live in Seattle in 1937. Coming back to the U.S. as an undersized 10-year old who spoke no English shaped his life as he learned to overcome obstacles with smart thinking, determination, and hard work. While growing up he enjoyed cars, sports, Sea Scouts, and Boy Scouts. He achieved the second highest Boy Scout rank of Life, but not the top rank of Eagle. He considered this a failure and never forgot how it felt, using it throughout his life as a reminder to always set goals high and follow through on them.



He graduated from West Seattle High School in 1944 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17, serving on the Battleship U.S.S. California in the South Pacific during WWII. His service in the Navy had a profound influence on him and he remained friends with many of his shipmates for life.



After the war he enrolled at the University of Washington on the GI Bill and earned his degree in Business Administration. Following a sales job in the food industry, Jerry turned his love of cars into a lifelong career, starting a rental-car and parking business at a garage in downtown Seattle that still runs to this day. What everyone simply calls "the garage" on the NW corner of 4th & Columbia has been his daytime home for 65 years and he was proud to still be driving himself to work until his passing. He loved being there, working and socializing with his employees and customers, both old and new. All who worked there were like family to him, some still there who have worked with him since the 1970's.



Jerry loved hearing and telling stories. He believed everyone's story mattered and was eager to hear any story someone would tell him about any aspect of his or her life. And he remembered all of them. Friends would often say that Jerry knew more about their family history than they did.



He loved Hood Canal, Sun Valley, Husky Football Games, salmon fishing vacations, road trips, and going to the theater, opera, symphony, and ballet with Eva.



He lived a full and happy life, his happiness coming from his optimism and always finding a way to see the good in anyone and any situation. He believed in God, education, hard work, and family. He was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption on Capitol Hill and sat in the same pew with Eva every Sunday. He encouraged people to get themselves educated, and was later thanked by many who listened to him. He loved helping others in any way they needed and found joy in seeing people achieve their goals and dreams. And he loved his extended family, no matter how distant the relation, keeping in touch regularly with relatives all over the world.



But his greatest love was his own family, his wife Eva, sons Constantine (Terry) and John, daughter Marianne, and grandchildren Alexi and Christiana. All who knew him will miss his optimism, smile, laughter, stories, jokes, and especially his warmth and love of life.



His family would like to warmly thank all the doctors, nurses, and all other health care workers who took such great care of Jerry. He loved and appreciated all of you!



Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to: The Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption 1804 13th Ave. Seattle, WA 98122 OR to support acute myeloid leukemia (AML) research at UW Foundation at http://engage.fredhutch.org/goto/Costacos



Schedule of services:



Tuesday May 14,



Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption



1804 Thirteenth Ave



Seattle WA 98122



6:30pm Viewing



7:30pm Trisagion Service



8:00pm Refreshments



Wednesday May 15



Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church



2100 Boyer Ave E.



Seattle WA 98112



10:30am Funeral



12:00pm Mercy Meal



2:00pm Procession to Lakeview Cemetery for Burial Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019