The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
1801 12TH AVE
SEATTLE, WA 98122
(206) 529-3800
Jerry C. Worsham

Jerry C. Worsham Obituary
Jerry C. Worsham

Jerry passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Seattle, WA. He was born on October 5, 1935 in Oklahoma City, OK, to Joseph and Mary Louise Worsham.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy G. Worsham, M.D., brother Claude Worsham, children Sara (David) Harmon, Peter (Laureen) Worsham, and Amy (Forrest) Carroll, as well as his five grandchildren: Aidan and Ruthie Carroll, and Corinne, Nathan and Blake Harmon.

A celebration of his life will be

held Saturday March 28th 2:00 pm

at Eastshore Unitarian Church 12700 SE 32nd St in Bellevue with a reception to follow.

Full obituary is at https://funerals.coop/obituaries/
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020
