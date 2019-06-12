Jerry Campbell



Jerry Campbell was born in Kansas City, MO, in 1936 and died in Seattle on June 10, 2019, following a brief illness. Over the course of his 82 years, he reached many of the goals that mattered most to him. He achieved notable success in his career in the insurance industry; explored many of the world's beautiful places; developed a decent golf game; learned to make a fantastic paella; and, most important, enjoyed a loving and happy marriage to Kate that spanned more than 60 years. A mentor to many, he was deeply committed to giving back to the communities in which he lived-a commitment that included serving for 10 years as a member of the Group Health Cooperative Board of Directors in Seattle.



Most rewarding to him was his legacy to the future: children Todd, Katherine, Dan, and David, and daughters-in-law Ina, Kathleen, and Lynn; grandchildren Aaron, Emily and Emilie and sons-in-law Will and Mason, Kyle, Zola, Oliver, and Elise; and great-grandson Luca. They, his extended family, and his many friends will miss his outstanding intelligence, his wonderful sense of humor, and his warmth, support, caring, and kindness.



Donations in Jerry's honor can be made to the National Immigration Law Center https://www.nilc.org/ and FareStart https://www.farestart.org/



Plans for a memorial service will be shared with friends and family soon. Published in The Seattle Times from June 12 to June 16, 2019