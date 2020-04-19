|
|
Jerry Clark Packard
Jerry Clark Packard, age 76, died on April 1, 2020 at UW Medical Center with Carole, his loving wife of 52 years, by his side.
Jerry was born June 22, 1943 at North Island Naval Hospital in San Diego, California, the first of four sons born to Arthur Clark Packard and Frederika (Schlanbusch) Packard. He attended grade school in Texas and Washington and graduated from Evergreen High School. Jerry had an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington and a Master's degree in Pacific Island History from the University of Hawaii.
While serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in Western Samoa, he met Carole Jacobs of Hartford, South Dakota. In 1979, they returned to Seattle where Jerry worked as an Engineering Manager for Boeing until 2003. His retirement years were filled with gardening, taking classes, researching genealogy, traveling, and bicycling. He loved nature and especially enjoyed the outdoors at Mt. Rainier. He served on the boards of Seattle Tree Fruit Society and Magnuson Community Garden. Jerry was determined to stay in good physical condition. As early as the late 1950's, he ran the side roads in Seattle, and people often asked if he was training for the Olympics.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David, his in-laws, and brother-in-law, Lynn Jacobs. He is survived by his wife Carole, brothers Steve (Joan), John (Lorna), sisters-in-law, Ruth Packard and Roberta Jacobs, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please sign Jerry's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020