Jerry Dean Symonds
September 8, 1935 - February 5, 2020
Jerry was born in Findlay, Ohio to Forrest and Blanche Symonds whom he claimed were "the best parents ever!" He graduated from Findlay High School, Asbury College and United Theological Seminary. He went on to pastor UCC churchs in Ohio, Massachusetts and Washington State. He was the founding Pastor of the Church of the Pacific on the island of Kauai. He was very proud of the history and accomplishments of the United Church of Christ. He was also a partner in the Murphy, Symonds and Stowell Management Recruiting Firm for 15 years.
He is survived by Janet, his wife of 64 years; his four children, Nick (Jeannie), Kelle Sue, Todd, and LeAnne; his two grandchildren, Ashley (Jonathan) and Lauren (Andrew); his great-grandchildren, Jake, Brandon (Rae'anne), Ryan, Ky and Gabriel Dean; and his great-great-granddaughter, Hope.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday March 7, 2020 at the United Christian Church 15509 116th Ave. SE Renton, WA 98058
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020