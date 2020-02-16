Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
United Christian Church
15509 116th Ave. SE
Renton, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Symonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Dean Symonds


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Dean Symonds

September 8, 1935 - February 5, 2020

Jerry was born in Findlay, Ohio to Forrest and Blanche Symonds whom he claimed were "the best parents ever!" He graduated from Findlay High School, Asbury College and United Theological Seminary. He went on to pastor UCC churchs in Ohio, Massachusetts and Washington State. He was the founding Pastor of the Church of the Pacific on the island of Kauai. He was very proud of the history and accomplishments of the United Church of Christ. He was also a partner in the Murphy, Symonds and Stowell Management Recruiting Firm for 15 years.

He is survived by Janet, his wife of 64 years; his four children, Nick (Jeannie), Kelle Sue, Todd, and LeAnne; his two grandchildren, Ashley (Jonathan) and Lauren (Andrew); his great-grandchildren, Jake, Brandon (Rae'anne), Ryan, Ky and Gabriel Dean; and his great-great-granddaughter, Hope.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday March 7, 2020 at the United Christian Church 15509 116th Ave. SE Renton, WA 98058

Sign Jerry's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -