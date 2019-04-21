Home

Jerry G Mills, age 75 passed away peacefully on Saturday April 6, 2019 in Algona, WA after a 2-year battle with cancer. Jerry was born on September 29, 1943 and was married to his high school sweet heart, Barbara (who passed in March 2017) for almost 54 years.

Jerry graduated from Cleveland High School in 1961, he was an avid golfer, huge Seattle sports fan and just a fantastic father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his son Greg (Deborah) Mills, Teri (Jose Madrid) Helgeson, granddaughters Megan, Nikki and Addison and great grandkids A.J. and Liam.

A Celebration of Life will be

held at 12pm on Friday, April 26

at Golden Steer Restaurant 23826 104th Ave SE in Kent.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019
