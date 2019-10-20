Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lee Wells

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lee Wells Obituary
Jerry Lee Wells

It is with sadness and heartache that we share the passing of our beloved Husband, Dad & Grandpa, Jerry Wells on October 3, 2019. Alaska Bush Pilot; Aircraft Accident Investigator & Inventor - there wasn't much that Jerry couldn't do. He was an honest, caring, loving and giving person who was always there for family and friends. He will be missed more than words can express. Jerry's wife, Diane; daughters, Trina and Kimberly; and grandchildren, John, Samantha and India ask that donations be given to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, from 1-5pm at Diocesan House, 1551 10th Ave. E., Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.