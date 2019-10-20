|
|
Jerry Lee Wells
It is with sadness and heartache that we share the passing of our beloved Husband, Dad & Grandpa, Jerry Wells on October 3, 2019. Alaska Bush Pilot; Aircraft Accident Investigator & Inventor - there wasn't much that Jerry couldn't do. He was an honest, caring, loving and giving person who was always there for family and friends. He will be missed more than words can express. Jerry's wife, Diane; daughters, Trina and Kimberly; and grandchildren, John, Samantha and India ask that donations be given to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, from 1-5pm at Diocesan House, 1551 10th Ave. E., Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019