|
|
Jerry R. Matthews
Born in Longview, Washington January 10, 1937, Jerry's life was shaped by WW II family separation and reunion. His parents encouraged honesty, courage, fairness to all, loyalty and optimism, traits that served his engineering career and retirement.
Jerry was hospitalized at Bremerton Harrison Medical Center with complications of
NPH on October 2 and died November 1, 2019. A 30 year veteran of the Army National Guard, Jerry was buried at Tahoma National Cemetery with military honors November 15, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019