Jerry Robert Schindler



Jerry Robert Schindler, 80, died on June 20, 2020 in his home in Aberdeen in the presence of his wife Marianne, daughter Veronica, and faithful, protective, Gus the dog. Jerry was a man who loved life, loved the world and everything in it. Loved nature, hiking, camping and the birds. Never met a stranger. Loved by all who knew him. A kind and gracious sweet man. Always thinking of what he could do for others in the most thoughtful way possible. He loved his wife Marianne; children Bill Schindler, Veronica Schindler, Kathrynmary Bruce, Doug Schindler, Joe Schindler, Matthew Schindler, and Gus the dog with all his heart. And they loved him back.



There will be a viewing at McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory 718 W Railroad Ave, Shelton, WA 98584 on Thursday June 25th from 3:00 to 5:00 PM.



