Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
350 Monroe Ave Ne
Renton, WA 98056
(425) 255-1511
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Woodward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Woodward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Woodward Obituary
Jerry Ross Woodward

Born on October 1, 1936, Jerry passed away on November 25, 2019.

Jerry was born in Syria, Virginia. He was the 3rd child born to Ernest & Myrtle Woodward. He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years Ethel; his niece Joan & nephew John; his sister-in-law ZsaZsa; and numerous nieces and nephews and his best friend Lee and his beloved dog Bear.

Jerry enjoyed feeding his little outside birds every day, fishing with Ethel and of course gardening.

Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Maribeth and his sister Frances.

We appreciate the numerous times that the Skyway Fire Dept Station #20 came to assist Jerry during his short illness.

Funeral Services to be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2:00 pm at the Greenwood Memorial Park & Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -