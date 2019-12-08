|
Jerry Ross Woodward
Born on October 1, 1936, Jerry passed away on November 25, 2019.
Jerry was born in Syria, Virginia. He was the 3rd child born to Ernest & Myrtle Woodward. He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years Ethel; his niece Joan & nephew John; his sister-in-law ZsaZsa; and numerous nieces and nephews and his best friend Lee and his beloved dog Bear.
Jerry enjoyed feeding his little outside birds every day, fishing with Ethel and of course gardening.
Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Maribeth and his sister Frances.
We appreciate the numerous times that the Skyway Fire Dept Station #20 came to assist Jerry during his short illness.
Funeral Services to be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2:00 pm at the Greenwood Memorial Park & Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019