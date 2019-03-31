Jess O. Lujan, Jr.



Age 67, died on Feb. 28, 2019. He was born on Sept. 24, 1951 in Fort Ord, CA. He grew up in Hollister, CA before moving to Southern California to work as a Master Mechanic and Quality Engineer in the Aerospace Industry. In 1993, he made his home in Washington State. In his early years, Jess loved working on and racing cars. Later on in life and mindful of his Native heritage, he created a series of maps titled "Portrait of Indian Heritage" along with a directory of tribes across the US. He always maintained his drive to work on a wide array of projects and used his knowledge and skills to help out friends, neighbors and family. Jess is survived by his wife, Sunya; mother, Lupe; brother, Ted; sister, Anna; son, Brennan; daughter, Valiska; and step-daughter, Gwen. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary