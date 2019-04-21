Jessica Campbell Holliday



1935 ~ 2019



Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, Jessica Holliday, 83, died on April 8, 2019, of age-related causes. She was born September 16, 1935, in Roland Oklahoma to Huber and Polly Campbell during the Great Depression. In 1943, the family moved to Seattle, in search of better opportunities and to be near other family who had already relocated from Oklahoma. She attended Ballard-area schools and graduated from Ballard High School in 1953. Following high school, she married Charles Long in California, and moved back to Seattle, where they raised their six children. Years later, and after retirement, she married Henry Holliday, also of Edmonds, and they had several happy years together before his death in 1997. In later years, she developed a loving relationship with artist Jim Martin.



Jessica was a kind, loving, and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a generous and supportive friend to many. She enjoyed gardening, interior design, and antiquing. She took particular pleasure in feeding birds on her patio. She was also a skilled weaver, and enjoyed many years at work at her loom. She was an advocate for peace, and as a member of the "Women in Black," she protested the Gulf War and the war in Iraq. As a lifelong learner, she enjoyed taking classes in art history, American history and literature. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with extended family during the planned biennial family vacations at resorts throughout the West.



Jessica was a longtime member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds.



Jessica is survived by her six children, Laurel Throssell, Linda Long, Darcy Eberhart, Kevin Long, Shannon Neal, and Jeffrey Long; thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Edmonds Landing Retirement and Assisted Living, Cascade Home Health, and a special thank-you to Marlene and Peggy for their tender and loving care.



A reception will be held at the Edmonds Yacht Club



(326 Admiral Way, Edmonds) on April 30, from 2:00 - 4:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in her memory to .



