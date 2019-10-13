|
|
Jessie Shannon
Mother Jessie M. Shannon, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many, completed her race before us and was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 8, 2019. Born July 3, 1921 to Daniel and Sarah Miller in Topeka, Kansas. She spent the majority of her childhood and teenage years in Chicago, Illinois. On January 28, 1940, the Lord blessed her with the birth of her only child, her loving son Joseph W. Miller Sr. In 1946, Mother Shannon along with her son, came to Tacoma, Washington to a city and state which would be her home along with Moses Lake, WA during her adult years.
In 1974, Mother Shannon submitted her life to Jesus Christ and never looked back. Her faith in Jesus Christ was not theoretical or detached; it was a living faith in a living Savior. Such dynamic faith produced tremendous fruit in the lives of her son, family, loved ones, and friends. Her faith was an example to many even when she endured hardship; she did it with great joy. Her relationship with Jesus was a living one. Jesus Christ was the Lover of her soul, and she walked with Him and talked with Him, enjoying sweet communion with Him daily. She always prayed with passion, power, understanding, and with many tears for those she knew had needs. Knowing her calling, she regularly engaged in intercession, and bearing witness for her Lord at all times and to all sorts of people without fear. She was a woman of great courage who faced every problem with confidence and in complete reliance upon her ever-present Lord. She always knew how to encourage others in distress with the comfort she herself received from Jesus.
Mother Shannon was the matriarch and pillar of her family and she is survived by her loving son, Joseph W. Miller Sr; brother, Gerald Alsup; sister, Barbara Gordon; eight grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; great great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. To all those that knew and loved her, thank you!
A Homegoing Celebration will be
held at True Vine Church of God
in Christ, 5715 N 33rd St, Tacoma,
WA 98407 at 10:30am on Tuesday,
October 15, 2019. Graveside service
following at New Tacoma Cemetery, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019