Jewelyn Carvalho Impett
1935 - 2020
Jewelyn Carvalho Impett

Jewelyn, "Julie," died June 8, 2020 from complications of dementia. Julie will be lovingly remembered for her gifts of music and teaching, and most of all, for her beautiful soul and love for family, friends, and faith.

The youngest of five children, Julie was born April 1, 1935 in Hilo, Hawaii to Jules A. and Isabelle (Bessie) Carvalho. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Hilo, HI, Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY, and the University of Washington School of Music. Julie was a music teacher and choral conductor at McKnight Middle School, and then for 30 years at Forest Ridge School. She also served as choir director and cantor for St. Edward Church. After retiring from Forest Ridge, she volunteered for the Seattle Public Schools 'Music In Schools' program and at St. James Cathedral.

Always generous with her time, energy and attention, Julie made and kept lifelong friends, was a welcoming hostess, and shared her passion for music with her students. She celebrated beautiful music and the arts in every aspect of her life.

Julie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, James P. Impett, and by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her children, John, Mary Frances (Dan) Del Duca, and Mary Clare (Padraic) Gallagher; grandsons Charlie Watters, James Del Duca, and Ryan Del Duca; great-grandchildren, Steven and Serena Watters; and by many extended family members. Her family thanks the staff and caregivers at Aegis Living of Kent for their loving care.

Due to current restrictions, funeral arrangements at St. James Cathedral will be announced at a later date.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

