Jewelyn Carvalho Impett
Jewelyn, "Julie," died June 8,
2020 from complications of dementia. Julie will be lovingly remembered for her gifts of music and teaching, and most of all, for her beautiful soul and love for family, friends, and faith.
Always generous with her time, energy and attention, Julie made and kept lifelong friends, was a welcoming hostess, and shared her passion for music with her students. She celebrated music and the arts in every aspect of her life.
Julie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, James P. Impett, her daughter-in-law Elizabeth W. Impett, and by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her children, John, Mary Frances Del Duca and Mary Clare Gallagher and their families, and by many extended family members. Her family thanks the staff at Aegis Living of Kent for their loving care.
A Funeral Mass will be held July 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St James Cathedral. COVID-19 restrictions require that attendees register at https://www.stjames-cathedral.org/events/2020/funeralmasses.aspx
. The service will be live-streamed, also available on the St James web site. Graveside services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Forest Ridge School or St. James Cathedral Music Program.
