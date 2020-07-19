Tom and I are saddened to hear of Julie's passing. She and I met when we both were teachng at McKnight Jr. HS in the early 60s. Through the years, we kept in touch though we moved and lived in other states for many years. We were able to attend the Memorial Concert for Jim - and I think that's was the last time we saw Julie - though we may have talked once or twice since then. We remember her lovely smile, musical talent, and elegant style. We also inherited their opera seats and enoyed over 35 years of Seattle Opera attendance. Lots of memories - too many to mention. Due to at-home-isolation, we may not be able to attend the memorial mass in July. Our condolences and love to the families: John, Mary Frances, and Mary Clare. Please contact me at Sonjamr641@aol.com. May she rest in peace - with the angels - and listen to the choirs - and may their performances be the best that Julie ever heard.

Sonja Rossman (Vukov)

Friend