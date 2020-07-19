1/1
Jewelyn Carvalho Impett
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jewelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jewelyn Carvalho Impett

Jewelyn, "Julie," died June 8,

2020 from complications of dementia. Julie will be lovingly remembered for her gifts of music and teaching, and most of all, for her beautiful soul and love for family, friends, and faith.

Always generous with her time, energy and attention, Julie made and kept lifelong friends, was a welcoming hostess, and shared her passion for music with her students. She celebrated music and the arts in every aspect of her life.

Julie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, James P. Impett, her daughter-in-law Elizabeth W. Impett, and by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her children, John, Mary Frances Del Duca and Mary Clare Gallagher and their families, and by many extended family members. Her family thanks the staff at Aegis Living of Kent for their loving care.

A Funeral Mass will be held July 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St James Cathedral. COVID-19 restrictions require that attendees register at https://www.stjames-cathedral.org/events/2020/funeralmasses.aspx. The service will be live-streamed, also available on the St James web site. Graveside services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Forest Ridge School or St. James Cathedral Music Program.

To read the full obituary and sign the guestbook please go to harveyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
June 27, 2020
Tom and I are saddened to hear of Julie's passing. She and I met when we both were teachng at McKnight Jr. HS in the early 60s. Through the years, we kept in touch though we moved and lived in other states for many years. We were able to attend the Memorial Concert for Jim - and I think that's was the last time we saw Julie - though we may have talked once or twice since then. We remember her lovely smile, musical talent, and elegant style. We also inherited their opera seats and enoyed over 35 years of Seattle Opera attendance. Lots of memories - too many to mention. Due to at-home-isolation, we may not be able to attend the memorial mass in July. Our condolences and love to the families: John, Mary Frances, and Mary Clare. Please contact me at Sonjamr641@aol.com. May she rest in peace - with the angels - and listen to the choirs - and may their performances be the best that Julie ever heard.
Sonja Rossman (Vukov)
Friend
June 23, 2020
The musical duo that was Julie and Jim ("Mr. and Mrs.") Impett shaped both my musical experiences at Forest Ridge and decision to major in Music and Psychology at Mt Holyoke College. When I close my eyes, I can still see Julie conducting the Glee Club from my seat at the piano bench. Thank you for sharing your love, passion, and knowledge for all musical endeavors!
Mary Keysor (Fetherston)
Student
June 23, 2020
I had the luck to sing every morning before classes began (in Glee and Chamber choirs) for four years from 1984 - 1988. I don't know almost any children or youth these days who have that opportunity. Mrs. Impett was there early - every day - to lead us and teach us with kindness, competence and firmness. I'm so grateful to her for those hundreds of days each of those years. This time supported me to love singing and to know what it means to get to use ones own voice in community with others. She'll be in my thoughts and many thoughts and prayers to all her loved ones.
Alix Webb
Student
June 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Mrs. Impett's classes were some of my favorites (class of 1969). She brought music to life and learning to structure the different parts of a symphony are still with me today. Glee class was special and fun because of the passion she had for the music.
Joan Dean
Student
June 23, 2020
Mrs. Impett was one of the most impactful teachers I ever had. She was so engaging and made music come alive. I still remember listening to "Bolero" by Ravel while in her class at Forest Ridge. It is because of her I appreciate all music. Mrs. Impett was very kind to me and whenever I think of her, the thoughts are always good.
Anita Pitre (Williams)
Student
June 22, 2020
Mrs Impett was more than a teacher, she was my best friends mom, she gave me a second home that was welcoming and warm. She touched so many lives and left the world a better place for those who knew her.
Allison Inglett
Friend
June 21, 2020
Mrs. Impett was my glee club and chamber choir teacher at Forest Ridge from1984-1986. I absolutely loved her, her classes, our adventures performing around Seattle and her great sense of humor. She is fondly remembered by the FR Class of 86!
Dani Welch Carroll
June 21, 2020
Dear Impetts and Carvalhos,
I am so sorry for your loss ,and ours. Julie was a. dear,lovely woman and I will be forever thankful for her ability to share love in all directions. She was funny, smart and inclusive and I'm very grateful to have been a part of her extended family.
The loss of a mother is nearly the hardest thing life will ever throw at us. Please know that our family is aware of that and our love and consolation will always be yours.
Jan Gallagher
Family
June 21, 2020
Dear Impett family, I did not know your mother/mother-in-law, however I attended ES, JHS, and HS with John. Please accept my sincere sympathy for your loss. I trust that you will be able to take some comfort in shared memories of your mother and her life well lived.
Peter Melin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved