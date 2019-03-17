Resources More Obituaries for Jim Reitan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jim Reitan

August 30, 1938 ~ March 7, 2019



On March 7, 2019, James Francis Reitan (Jim) passed away peacefully with Priscilla Bell, his loving wife of 10 years, at his side. Jim was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on August 30, 1938. He graduated from Doane University in Crete, Nebraska and obtained a master's degree in engineering from Columbia University in New York. He moved to Seattle in 1961 to work for the Boeing Company and then transitioned to sales and marketing at IBM. He later switched to financial services with Bank of America where he was Senior Vice President. Jim married his first wife Joy Diane Rhodes in 1966 and they had two sons, Jeff and Greg. He retired from the bank and cared for his wife Joy until she passed in 2003. Jim was a board member of the King County Red Cross, a founding member of the Roundtable business group, and active in Rotary. In 2007, Jim relocated to Coeur D'Alene where Priscilla was president of North Idaho College (NIC). He was an active supporter of NIC, in addition to continuing service with the Red Cross and volunteering as an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide. During his years in Coeur D'Alene and after Priscilla's retirement from the college, Jim pursued their shared interests in travel, boating, wine, art, music and golf and made wonderful friends along the way. He was a lifelong learner and an avid reader who loved a good debate.



Jim was an uplifting and positive force in the lives of all who knew him. His strong presence, warm sense of humor, and unwavering generosity made him a joy to be with. He had a love for life, for his family, and his friends. In the last year of his life, he was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). He maintained his sense of humor and his dignity throughout the journey and he will be sorely missed by all.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Martha, his brother Jack, sister-in-law Mary and his first wife Joy Diane Rhodes Reitan. He is survived by his wife Priscilla, his sons and daughters-in-law Gregory and Meredith of Los Angeles, CA, Jeff and Amy of Edmonds, WA, grand-daughters Abby and Clara, niece Kathy R. Quinn of Lincoln, NE, nephew John F. Reitan of Crown Point, IN, and their families. They suggest remembrances to The ALS Association Evergreen Chapter. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019