Jim Trimbell



If you live near Puget Sound, there's a good chance that you ate food Jim Trimbell prepared during his 30-year career in kitchens around the region. Or maybe you had it before that in Sparks, NV where he was born and started working. If you were lucky enough to know Jim personally, you probably remember him for his big heart, his love of country music, his Mariner's fandom, and his devotion to his family. Jim's big heart stopped suddenly on May 26. He will be missed by many including his wife Gabrielle (nee Kirsch), his children Genevieve and Mason, and his sister Jori.



