Jim Trimbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Trimbell

If you live near Puget Sound, there's a good chance that you ate food Jim Trimbell prepared during his 30-year career in kitchens around the region. Or maybe you had it before that in Sparks, NV where he was born and started working. If you were lucky enough to know Jim personally, you probably remember him for his big heart, his love of country music, his Mariner's fandom, and his devotion to his family. Jim's big heart stopped suddenly on May 26. He will be missed by many including his wife Gabrielle (nee Kirsch), his children Genevieve and Mason, and his sister Jori.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved