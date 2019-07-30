|
Jimmy Wendel Burchfield
Jim died on July 7, 2019. He was residing at Maple Valley, Washington. He was born in Longview, WA July 17, 1929 to M. James and Florence Burchfield. He is survived by Robyn Burchfield, daughter in Baton Rouge, LA.; James Litchfield, nephew in Lake Oswego, OR.; Renae Skidmore, niece in Sault St. Marie, MI.; and Cicily Gibbs, grandniece.
He grew to young adulthood in Yakima, Washington. After serving in the Army during the Korean War he attended the University of Washington on the G.I. Bill, graduating with a B. A. Degree in 1954. He was employed by the Boeing Company and was particularly proud of his role in the Saturn/Apollo Man Moon Landing Mission, where he recruited scientists and engineers for the program from all over. He was also the Industrial Relations Manager for Boeing in the Mississippi Rocket Test Facility. Upon returning to the Seattle Area he continued to recruit specialized high-tech personnel for manufacturing developmental processes. His last assignment was Employee Relations Manager for the Fabrication Division of the Boeing Commercial Airplane Company. Jim retired in 1992. He had a lifelong avid interest in hunting and fishing, far and wide. He passionately engaged in the pursuit and modification of high-performance automobiles and motorcycles. Many of the models he owned are highly celebrated today. In his early days he raced sports cars.
His creed from the "RUBAIYAT": The Moving Finger writes; and having writ, Moves on: nor all your Piety nor wit Shall Lure it back to cancel half a line, Nor all your Tears wash out a Word of it.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 30 to July 31, 2019