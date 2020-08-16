Jo Ann McLaren
Jo Ann McLaren was born on September 12, 1939 and passed quietly in her home in Ballard early Saturday morning, August 8, 2020. Jo was born and raised in Seattle to her parents James and Beatrice Farmer. She had 5 children from her first marriage to Kenneth Perrin.
Jo worked as a waitress at the Tiki Hut where she met her second husband, WWII Vet and POW Ralph McLaren whom she married in 1972 until his passing in 2012.
She took classes at night to earn her degree in bookkeeping and went on to work at Graytop Cabs and then at Dick's Drive-In until her retirement after 20 years there.
Jo was an avid Seattle sports fan and major advocate for the return of the Sonics to the Pacific Northwest. She shared her love of sports, traveling, cooking and happy hour with card games in her backyard with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Deborah (Eduardo), Mark, Kim, Candace (Jim), and Keni. Her grandchildren Joi, Ashleigh, Trisha (Spencer), Holden, Will, and Alicia. Her great-grandchildren Maddie, Mitch, and Kylee and her close friends Diane and Gaby; as well as her dog, Mika. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, brother Jim, and son-in-law Rob.
Jo will be forever remembered for the fierce and abundant love she unconditionally shared with all whose lives she touched.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers the family wishes that any memorial contributions be made to StolenYouth at stolenyouth.org
.