Joan B. Hicks
Mrs. Joan B. Hicks, 87, of Renton, WA passed away at home after a long illness on May 18, 2020.
Born Beverly Joan Gallaher in Logan, Iowa in 1932 to Donald Eugene Gallaher Sr. & Eleanor Delight Gallaher. Her family moved to Wenatchee, WA when she was 14 years old. Joan met the love of her life, James A. Hicks, and they married in 1949. They moved to the Puget Sound area in 1960.
Joan worked for Bayless Book Bindery and later owned her own business as The Dart Lady, selling dart supplies to local taverns throughout the Puget Sound area.
Joan was preceded in death by her spouse, James A Hicks. She is survived by 4 children, Karen (Brad) Storsteen, Shirley (Lee) Kelley, Judy (Don) Smith and James K. Hicks. Joan has 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020