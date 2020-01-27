|
|
Joan Bernard
July 24, 1931 ~ January 26, 2020
Joan was born in Lewiston, Idaho to Charles "Deek" and Mabel Deshazer. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Woody, sister Alice Rae Mayo, three sons; Mike (Perri), Dave (Donna) and Tom (Matt), 5 grandchildren Andrew Bernard (Jenny), Amy Crecelius (Kohl), Christine Allison (Jace), Kyle Bernard (Natalie), Jessica Bernard and 5 great-grandchildren, Jack,Hank, Ryen, Clive and Hayes.
A memorial service will be held Friday January 31st at 11:00 am
at Newport Presbyterian. Donations can be made to treehouseforkids.org
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020